Dyer Co. citizens makes donations to help retired officer

DYERSBURG, Tenn. – A retired local law enforcement officer is getting some help from friends, family and co-workers.

A fundraiser was held Friday for retired deputy Heath Walker who suffers from cardiovascular disease. Walker is a veteran officer from Dyer County and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

“He had to retire recently. No income so we are helping him with a heart transplant,” said Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box.

Hundreds of people came out to show their appreciation for Walker. They also showed their support by making donations.

“It’s great to be able to support folks in the community. There’s a lot of people that fall through cracks,” said Bill Taylor, who was making a donation.

Taylor, who knows Walker, said he enjoys helping other people.

“When somebody faces an emergency medical crisis, that’s just one thing we do in Dyer County, we help out,” said Taylor.

Many stopped by to purchase food items like chicken, chips, sweets and soda. Every dollar raised gets Walker closer to having a heart transplant. The retired officer’s

son, Caleb, says he is thankful for the community coming to show their support for his father.

“Extremely blessed, blessed beyond measure. It means a lot to me just how people think of my dad. I think the world of him, he’s my dad,” said Caleb Walker.

Other first responders were also at the event showing their support.

There was a silent and live auction to benefit Walker Friday night held at the Millsfield Volunteer Fire Department in Dyer County.

Sheriff Box says they expect to raise $25,000 in overall funds to benefit Walker.