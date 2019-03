High School Boys Basketball State Tournament Scores (Mar. 15)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Results from the TSSAA boys state basketball tournament from March 15, 2019:

CLASS A:

Columbia Academy 76 / Eagleville 63

Humboldt 66 / McKenzie 55

CLASS AA:

Knoxville Fulton 66 / East Nashville 55

Wooddale 76 / Brainerd 55

CLASS AAA:

Bearden 76 / Whitehaven 60

Memphis East 46 / Brentwood 42