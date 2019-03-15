Lane College receives ‘Veteran Friendly’ distinction, celebrates new program

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Prior Learning Assessment program at Lane College is helping military veterans get back to school.

The PLA is available to all students, but Lane’s focus on military veterans helped the college receive a “Veteran Friendly” designation. The program aims to identify past experiences that could count as college credit. For veteran students, this means their military background can help them in their educational pursuits.

“We are wanting to make sure that they know they have the opportunity to gain college credit for the training and the different experiences they have had or earned while in the military,” PLA coordinator Ashley Ellis said.

Faculty coordinator for PLA, Linda Theus, emphasized the need for veterans to be treated properly back home.

“We want to give to the veterans. These are ladies and gentlemen who have protected our borders, and we want to give back to them and give them an opportunity to complete their education,” Theus said.

The Frontline program is Lane’s already established program for veteran students, which was funded through a grant from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

Lane College is actually the state’s first private HBCU college to receive a “Veteran Friendly” designation.

Melinda Richardson is the coordinator of veteran affairs for the college. Her father served in the military, and she knows how tough the transition can be for veterans.

“The transition from military into college life is very difficult sometimes, but with us becoming a veteran and military friendly school, they have support,” Richardson said.

If you are interested in applying to Lane College and want to figure out if you’re eligible for the PLA program, contact a PLA coordinator at 731-426-7552 or email them at pla@lanecollege.edu.