Mugshots : Madison County : 03/13/19 – 03/15/19

1/49 Toka Nell Urig Simple domestic assault

2/49 Airrion Allbright Failure to appear

3/49 Alan Hudson DUI, violation of implied consent law, schedule II & IV drug violations

4/49 Angela Lipford Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/49 Anthony Amos Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

6/49 Barbara Lents Shoplifting

7/49 Bradley Hughes Violation of community corrections

8/49 Brionn Tyson Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, resisting stop/arrest



9/49 Carlos Hunt Violation of probation, failure to appear

10/49 Charles Cawthon Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

11/49 Charles Howell Violation of community corrections

12/49 Corey Fields DUI, violation of implied consent law



13/49 Cortney Harvey Failure to appear

14/49 Dan Washington Public intoxication

15/49 Daniel Nelson Violation of community corrections

16/49 Demesho Millbrook Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/49 Devin Jones Failure to comply

18/49 Dexter Pirtle Failure to appear

19/49 Donna Romero Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule VI drug violations

20/49 Gary Nidiffer Driving on revoked/suspended license, habitual motor offender



21/49 Heather Albritton Failure to comply

22/49 Israel Ruiz Driving while unlicensed

23/49 James Dirkans Driving on revoked/suspended license

24/49 Jerimiah Fargarson Driving on revoked/suspended license



25/49 John Bullock DUI

26/49 John Chism Driving on revoked/suspended license

27/49 John Barton Failure to appear

28/49 Johnny McCarter Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license



29/49 Joshua Jarman Auto theft, burglary, simple domestic assault

30/49 Joshuah Seidl Violation of community corrections

31/49 Kimberly Franks Driving on revoked/suspended license

32/49 Monique Lenon Violation of probation



33/49 Nathan Gatley Aggravated assault

34/49 Paul Lee Aggravated assault

35/49 Randavious Sinclair Criminal trespass

36/49 Rickie Donaldson Driving on revoked/suspended license



37/49 Samuel Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license

38/49 Shenna Lewis Criminal impersonation, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

39/49 Shirell Newbill Shoplifting

40/49 Tawanda Pearson Burglary of motor vehicle



41/49 Terrance Anderson Fugitive-Hold for other agency

42/49 Terrance Washington Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision

43/49 Terrence Graves Violation of probation

44/49 Terri Lynn Horton Violation of probation, failure to appear



45/49 Tevarius Frazier Contraband in penal institution

46/49 Timothy Coffman Unlawful drug paraphernalia

47/49 Trevor Jones Aggravated kidnapping, simple domestic assault

48/49 Whitney Dunigan Unlawful drug paraphernalia



49/49 Willie Greer Reckless driving



































































































NOTE: Mugshots for 3/11/19 – 3/13/19 are not available due to a technical issue at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/13/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/15/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.