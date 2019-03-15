Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Jeannine Stokes

CLARKSBURG, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is teacher Jeannine Stokes of Clarksburg School. She’s been a teacher for 34 years and currently is the high school business teacher.

Stokes says her own high school business teacher led her to the same subject.

“She just recently passed away,” Stokes said. “She really instilled it into me from day one the importance, how if you can get a good background in your business skills, it will help you in every area, every career.”

She tries to reach her kids through telling stories about her life.

“They know that I’m human by my stories,” Stokes said. “And you can ask students that have been graduated and have grown children, and they can tell you some of Ms. Stokes’ life stories.”

Stokes will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in April, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.