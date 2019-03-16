Dry And Sunny Over The Weekend!

Weather Update – 7:29 a.m. – Saturday, March 16th

Winds will finally relax some over the weekend and we’ll feel a warming trend especially in the afternoons. Lower winds and mostly clear skies will allow it to feel more mild over the weekend ahead. Nightly temperatures will remain quite cold though with patchy frost being possible especially Saturday night as winds will go calm at times with temperatures around the freezing mark. Be sure to cover any plants you have put out recently!

TODAY

Mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50’s and light north winds 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT

Clear skies, light to calm winds, and patchy frost developing, overnight lows 32-34 degrees.

SUNDAY

A frosty cold start turns to a warmer afternoon with sunny skies and highs around 60-63 degrees.

The entire weekend looks sunny overall! We’ve got a nice stretch of dry weather ahead, but it’ll be chilly for the last weekend of Winter. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7brian

Facebook – facebook.com/meteorologistbriandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com