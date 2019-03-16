Runners hit the road for the fifth annual Cowboy Canter Run

JACKSON, Tenn. – People in Jackson are coming together for a 5K run and it’s all for a good cause.

Racers laced up their running shoes for the fifth annual cowboy canter run and walk in Downtown Jackson.

Participants say they enjoy being able to run for a great cause.

“This is a really fun raise. The animals make it great, Lori makes it really great. The stick horse race is really fun for the kids. The course is great. There is some hills, there is some turns it’s not just straight,” said Julie Cartwright, a participant.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Buie, a participant. “There is a lot of energy, a lot of excitement. We have the animals, people bring their dogs, we’ve got cows and horses and ponies. It’s a lot of fun and for a great cause.”

John Harrison is one of the participants in Saturday’s race. He is bringing his family and dog boomer to participate. He says not only is he coming to support the program, he says he is also celebrating life.

“I am recovering from a motorcycle accident and traumatic brain injury. I am doing it for the whole family and for me and my dog,” said Harrison.

The proceeds will go to support redemption road rescue and the farm animals they take in.

“Today’s event is going to be a lot of fun,” said Lori Collins, director for Redemption Rescue. “There is a lot of people walking, people that are running. There is a lot of good socializing here. It’s just really a good fun event.”

Collins explains the responsibility of rescuing animals.

“This race the profit here will help us to maintain what we do have. It’s rescue is taking an animal from a bad situation and bringing it into a 100% better situation,” said Collins.