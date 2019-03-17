Monday Looks Cooler But Still Sunny

Weather Update – 10:57 p.m. – Sunday, March 17th

Tonight will mirror how it’s been the last few nights, mostly clear and cold. Expect a cold start to our morning with near freezing conditions and calm winds.

Besides a few thin clouds during the day, Monday will be mostly sunny once again as an area of high pressure builds in through the first half of our week. Northerly winds tomorrow will keep temperatures below our average of 63°F by about 5-10 degrees. A trough will move into the area by Wednesday, the first day of Spring. That gives us our chance of some scattered showers by Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday. Not everyone is expected to see that rain, and rainfall amounts will be just a trace.

Following that, a ridge builds in. That will bring in warmer conditions, with highs nearing 70°F by next weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

