Betty Jane Evans Thompson, Paris, Tennessee

76

St. Thomas Hospital, Nashville, Tennessee

Friday, March 15, 2019

2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 19, 2019

McEvoy Funeral Home

Dr. Dusty Stout

Community Cemetery

4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday, after 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday

September 9, 1942 in Henry County, Tennessee

Neil Thompson, Chad Thompson, Tommy Hollingsworth, Joey Michuda, David Evans, and Darrell Evans. Honorary: Dwayne Evans, Duhl Evans, Jerry Freeland, Tristan Evans, and Ryan Kyle

George F. Evans and Georgia Lurlene Smith Evans, both preceded

Special friend: James Thompson, preceded

Tammy (Jerry) Freeland, Paris, Tennessee

Jeff (Roxanne) Thompson, Paris, Tennessee Joey Thompson, Puryear, Tennessee

Dwayne (Fay) Evans, Paris, Tennessee Duhl (Shelly) Evans, Puryear, Tennessee

Megan Hollingsworth; Neil (Katie) Thompson, Chad (Holly) Thompson, Matt Cleaver, and Jimmy Dale Thompson Johnson, survive. Chris Archie and Heather Marie Hollingsworth, both preceded.

McKray Brown, Bayleigh Thompson, Conner Thompson, Kaylen Thompson, Braden Thompson

She is survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and best friend: Linda Stanley.