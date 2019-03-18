Betty Jane Evans Thompson
|Betty Jane Evans Thompson, Paris, Tennessee
|76
|St. Thomas Hospital, Nashville, Tennessee
|Friday, March 15, 2019
|2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 19, 2019
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Dr. Dusty Stout
|Community Cemetery
|4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday, after 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday
|September 9, 1942 in Henry County, Tennessee
|Neil Thompson, Chad Thompson, Tommy Hollingsworth, Joey Michuda, David Evans, and Darrell Evans. Honorary: Dwayne Evans, Duhl Evans, Jerry Freeland, Tristan Evans, and Ryan Kyle
|George F. Evans and Georgia Lurlene Smith Evans, both preceded
|Special friend: James Thompson, preceded
|Tammy (Jerry) Freeland, Paris, Tennessee
|Jeff (Roxanne) Thompson, Paris, Tennessee
Joey Thompson, Puryear, Tennessee
|Dwayne (Fay) Evans, Paris, Tennessee
Duhl (Shelly) Evans, Puryear, Tennessee
|Megan Hollingsworth; Neil (Katie) Thompson, Chad (Holly) Thompson, Matt Cleaver, and Jimmy Dale Thompson Johnson, survive. Chris Archie and Heather Marie Hollingsworth, both preceded.
|McKray Brown, Bayleigh Thompson, Conner Thompson, Kaylen Thompson, Braden Thompson
|She is survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and best friend: Linda Stanley.
|Ms. Thompson worked and retired from Emerson Electric Company. Betty was a Baptist by faith and was a member of the VFW post 1889.