Betty Jane Evans Thompson

 Betty Jane Evans Thompson, Paris, Tennessee
76
St. Thomas Hospital, Nashville, Tennessee
Friday, March 15, 2019
2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 19, 2019
McEvoy Funeral Home
Dr. Dusty Stout
Community Cemetery
4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday, after 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday
September 9, 1942 in Henry County, Tennessee
Neil Thompson, Chad Thompson, Tommy Hollingsworth, Joey Michuda, David Evans, and Darrell Evans. Honorary: Dwayne Evans, Duhl Evans, Jerry Freeland, Tristan Evans, and Ryan Kyle
George F. Evans and Georgia Lurlene Smith Evans, both preceded
Special friend: James Thompson, preceded
Tammy (Jerry) Freeland, Paris, Tennessee
Jeff (Roxanne) Thompson, Paris, Tennessee

Joey Thompson, Puryear, Tennessee
Dwayne (Fay) Evans, Paris, Tennessee

Duhl (Shelly) Evans, Puryear, Tennessee
Megan Hollingsworth; Neil (Katie) Thompson, Chad (Holly) Thompson, Matt Cleaver, and Jimmy Dale Thompson Johnson,  survive. Chris Archie and Heather Marie Hollingsworth, both preceded.
McKray Brown, Bayleigh Thompson, Conner Thompson, Kaylen Thompson, Braden Thompson
She is survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and best friend: Linda Stanley.
Ms. Thompson worked and retired from Emerson Electric Company. Betty was a Baptist by faith and was a member of the VFW post 1889.