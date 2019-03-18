Clouds Early, Then Sunny and Chilly

Weather Update: Monday March 18 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. It is a chilly start to the day with temperatures generally in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. A weak frontal system pushed south of the region overnight, shifting the mean flow back out of the north. There has been a slightly cooler air mass filtering in off northwesterly flow aloft this morning. An area of clouds was moving southeast this morning just before sunset. I do anticipate the area of clouds should break up through mid to late morning, but we may feature a mix of sun and clouds, especially north. Otherwise, we’ll see temps climbing through the 40s and 50s this afternoon to a high in the middle 50s.

