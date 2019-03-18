Services for Danny Ray Allen, 67, will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home in the Cedar Avenue Chapel with Brother Randy Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 5:30 pm until 8:00 pm and Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 11:00 am until service time. Mr. Allen, a retired Head Pressman operator for the Paris Post Intelligencer, died Friday, March 15, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. He was born on October 25, 1951 in rural Carroll County Tennessee to Marshall Ray and Bertha Reeder Allen, he was a member of Concord Baptist Church, a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by mother and father, his sister and brother Sandra Hedge and James “Duke” Allen.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years Mary Frances Fuzzell Allen of McKenzie, two sons Jeremy (Heather) Allen of Gleason and Justin Allen of McKenzie, his adopted children Suzanne and Phillip Dillingham of McKenzie, two grandsons Kasen Allen and Kolten Allen both of Gleason two adopted grandchildren Gracie and Hannah Dillingham of McKenzie.

Pallbearers will be Michael Bomar, Jeremy Pate, Mark Weaver, Phillip Dillingham, Hunter Garrett, and Joel Pate.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.