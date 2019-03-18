Heated sock recall information

Mobile Warming Performance heated socks are being recalled due to battery issues. The lithium-ion battery that comes with the socks can overheat, melt or ignite when charged with a charger other than the one provided with the product.

Tech Gear 5.7 has received four reports of batteries overheating, melting or igniting so far.

If you have purchased these socks, you are urged to stop using them immediately, remove the battery, and contact Tech Gear 5.7 on how to receive a free replacement pair.

Tech Gear 5.7 can be reached toll-free at 888-908-6024 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or by email at cs@techgear5-7.com or online at www.mobilewarming.com and click on “Recall information” for more information.