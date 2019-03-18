Local NAACP chapter hosts mayor, City Council candidate forums

JACKSON, Tenn. — For the first time in over a decade, a new mayor will soon be elected for the city of Jackson as well as new City Council members.

The local NAACP chapter is hosting a candidate forum for those seeking office. Harrell Carter, president of the Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP, explains the purpose of having these forums.

“The purpose of it is to bring these candidates in, let them tell about themselves and tell them who they are and the platform they are running for and how they are going to help the city of Jackson,” Carter said.

The community will gather at the NAACP branch office in downtown Jackson for the two candidate forums being held Monday, March 18, and Tuesday, March 19.

“It gives people in the audience an opportunity to look at these candidates,” Carter said. “There are some things about candidates you won’t like, some things you do like, but let’s see what they say, what they look like.”

On the Monday candidate forum, the two mayoral candidates taking part are Scott Conger and Vicky Foote. Several City Council candidates will also take questions.

“Do they have a passion for the job? Do they know what they are talking about? So we set a high bar,” Carter said. “We want them to do their best, and I can tell I have spoken to every one of them, and they are excited to be around.”

At the Tuesday candidate forum, mayoral candidates Jimmy Eldridge, Mark Johnstone and Dr. Jerry Woods will speak at the event along with candidates running for City Council.

The city of Jackson municipal election will be held on May 7. The office of mayor and all nine seats of the City Council will be elected.