Martin police investigate after gunshots fired outside bar

MARTIN, Tenn. — Police are investigating after gunshots rang out early Sunday morning outside a bar in Martin.

An officer was in a nearby parking lot when the shots were fired outside Slide and Ride Saloon, located at 627 North Lindell Street, according to a news release from the Martin Police Department.

As the shots were fired, police say a large number of people began to flee on foot and in vehicles.

No injuries have been reported, according to the release.

Police say several vehicles were hit by bullets and the front door of the bar was shot out.

Investigators found that the shots were fired after a large fight near the front door involving several people.

Officers recovered nine spent shell casings in the parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Martin police at 731-687-5355 or Crime Stoppers at 731-587-2611.