Mugshots : Madison County : 03/15/19 – 03/18/19

1/45 Timothy Jackson Simple domestic assault

2/45 Ebony Caster Simple domestic assault

3/45 Ricky Colston Shoplifting

4/45 Annon Aloqili Aggravated burglary, theft under $999, evading arrest, failure to appear



5/45 Antonio Dancer Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/45 Ashlynn McWilliams Failure to appear

7/45 Ashtin Wood Violation of probation

8/45 Aubrey Smith Legend drugs-possess without prescription



9/45 Burris Anderson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations

10/45 Caleb Robbins DUI

11/45 Cheryl Bowman Simple domestic assault

12/45 Damian McFarland Contraband in penal institution, schedule II & VI drug violations



13/45 Danielle McGowan Shoplifting

14/45 Elijah Wright Shoplifting

15/45 Eric Gladney Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations

16/45 Erica Beasley DUI, schedule II, IV & VI drug violations



17/45 Gregory Goff Aggravated robbery, resisting stop/arrest

18/45 James Akin DUI

19/45 James Deaton DUI, child abuse or neglect-nonviolent

20/45 Jerry Bowden DUI



21/45 Jessica Dye Shoplifting

22/45 Jessie Kiestler Possession of drug paraphernalia

23/45 John Winslow Reckless driving

24/45 Juanita Watkins Simple domestic assault, harassment domestic assault, vandalism



25/45 Koren Mitchem Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

26/45 Rothes Lee Taylor Failure to comply

27/45 Malcolm Benau Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations

28/45 Markivia Tansil Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license



29/45 Matthew Frentzel Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

30/45 Michael Clark Driving on revoked/suspended license

31/45 Michael Turner Violation of community corrections

32/45 Monica Wallace Driving on revoked/suspended license



33/45 Phyllis Knight Violation of parole

34/45 Raven Miller Failure to appear

35/45 Rodney Wilson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

36/45 Ryan Moore Schedule I drug violations



37/45 Samantha Hutcheson Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

38/45 Scott Baldwin DUI

39/45 Shanequa Bond Theft under $999

40/45 Shemica Webb-Butler Failure to appear



41/45 Tadurius Taylor DUI; driving while unlicensed; underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

42/45 Terence McBride Simple domestic assault

43/45 Trey Currie Possession of drug paraphernalia

44/45 Tyrone Hall Evading arrest, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



45/45 Wallace Collins Contempt of court



























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/15/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/18/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.