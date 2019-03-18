UPDATE: Missing Medina teen has been found

UPDATE: A teenager reported missing by her parents in Medina has been found and is safe, according to police.

Earlier story:

MEDINA, Tenn. — Medina police are searching for a teenage girl reported missing by her parents.

Sophie McCormick, 17, was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Medina police say the girl withdrew money from a local bank around that time.

She was last seen wearing a purple LSU hoodie. She was in a silver four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about her location is urged to call Medina police at 731-783-1437.