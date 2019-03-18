Water ski recall information

As you get ready to take the boat out, don’t get those skis out just yet. O’Brien Watersports is recalling thousands of water skis due to an injury hazard.

The Performer Pro Combo water skis are being recalled because the skis can reportedly detach from the binding during a fall, allowing the ski to break.

There have been three reports of leg injuries from these skis so far.

If you have purchased this product, you should not use it.

Contact O’Brien Watersports for a store credit or full refund.

O’Brien Watersports can be reached at 800-662-7436 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or online at obrien.com and click on recall for more information.