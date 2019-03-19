Bobrick Washroom Equipment to add 25 jobs with $6M expansion

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business is expanding, bringing more jobs to West Tennessee. Jackson Chamber leaders and state officials gathered Tuesday afternoon at the Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc. facility as the company announced their expansion.

“It’s been nonstop. It’s a really good time for business,” Bobrick division manager David Martineu said. “It’s a good time for the company, and we’re going to capitalize on it.”

The company will add an additional 40,000 square feet of space with support from the county and city.

“Bobrick, we’ve been working with them for about 30 years, and so now what you’ll see is whether it’s the city, the county, the chamber, Jackson Energy Authority, whether they need to complete this expansion, we’re going to be a part of that team,” Jackson Chamber President and CEO Kyle Spurgeon said.

Martineu says this growth is thanks to the community. The expansion now means the company will have more jobs opening soon.

“Total investment is going to be around $6 million and up to 25 people,” Martineu said. “We got a great workforce. We have a lot of people who’ve been here for many years. We’re growing fast, and it’s just a starting point.”

Bobrick’s announcement not only shows growth within the company, but also reflects local business and their growth and impacts in the community.

“The more jobs you create, the more opportunities it gives to the folks who live here,” Spurgeon said. “Jackson is a place where we’re not only recruiting companies and working with existing companies to expand, but we’re also working to bring more individuals, more people.”

Spurgeon says more expansions at existing companies are possible throughout the year.

“We are extremely busy right now working with several other companies who have existing facilities in Jackson, facilitating what we hope are expansions that we can announce later in 2019,” Spurgeon said.

The announcement comes a week after Toyota Bodine announced a $50 million expansion at the Jackson facility.

Bobrick plans to begin the expansion project next month, with hopes of finishing it by the end of the year.