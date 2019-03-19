Scattered Showers Back By Wednesday Night

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday, March 19th

Clear skies continue in West Tennessee bringing us the 5th day in a row without rain! That’s the first time we’ve had this long of a streak of rain-free days since early December. Showers may return tomorrow, bringing the wet weather back but it doesn’t look like it will be that much. We’re just about to end the 9th wettest Winter on record in Jackson’s weather history.

TONIGHT

Skies will stay mostly clear overnight, so with calm winds and dry conditions, temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 30s by sunrise. Temperatures will be cold enough for another frost to form tomorrow morning.

Sunny skies Wednesday morning will gradually become cloudier during the First Day of Spring with scattered showers returning later in the day. The latest models make it look more likely for rain to return in the evening. Showers should be light for the most part with high temperatures in the lower 60s in the afternoon. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

