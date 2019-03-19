Sunny And Slightly Warmer

Weather Update: 8:10 AM Tuesday, March 19 —

Another cold start to the day for all of West Tennessee this morning. Some areas dipped into the middle 20s in fact. Temperatures will respond quickly to the sunshine today with dry air still in place. An area of high pressure remains largely in control today. Though it is still a colder continental polar high pressure, therefore there will still be a chill to the air.

Tonight skies will remain mainly clear, but there will be a few high clouds again, as moisture starts to return ahead a sharp shortwave diving SE along the eastern side of the Omega block we talked about on Monday. Lows will in the middle to lower 30s for Wednesday morning.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twtter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv