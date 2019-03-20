A Rainy First Evening Of Spring

Weather Update: 6:00 PM Wednesday, March 20 —

Temperatures will drop along with some light rain showers moving through overnight for our first evening of spring! Rain will quickly move out around midnight as skies will start to clear to partly sunny skies by morning with the lower 40’s. A dry pattern of building temperatures into the the first half of the weekend before more rain comes in on Sunday.





Rain will be mostly light in nature and short lived leaving only around a 10th of an inch in the rain gauge at best. Clearing skies in the morning in the lower 40’s. High temperatures will top out about 9 degrees cooler than today, but we will return right back to sunshine in the afternoon. We will go from the upper 50’s on Thursday to the lower to mid 60’s by Friday. Rain will not return again until Sunday.

