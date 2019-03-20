Homicide in Savannah leaves family of victim stunned

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Savannah police, the 24th Judicial Task Force and the TBI are investigating the death of a man on Young Lane in Savannah Wednesday morning. He has been identified as 50-year-old Jeffery Steven White.

“His wife called me this morning and told me there had been a tragedy, and I just couldn’t believe that when she told me,” said Teresa Tidwell, a cousin of the victim.

White was found dead next to a white truck.

“His daughter is the one who came outside and heard the shot, and they’re just inconsolable. I can’t imagine how they feel,” Tidwell said.

Several visitors and family members came to White’s house following his death.

“They won’t let you near this crime scene, but the family’s just gathered,” Tidwell said.

As family console each other, they are also wondering what exactly happened.

“I can’t imagine why anybody would do this to him,” Tidwell said.

White’s family expressed confusion as to why anyone would harm him.

“He was always willing to help anybody do anything. He was just a good guy,” Tidwell said.

They’re asking for prayers in this difficult time.

“Just remember them all in prayer. We all need everybody’s prayers,” Tidwell said.