Kubota lawnmower recall information

A riding lawnmower is being recalled due to a fire hazard. Kubota is recalling it’s Z-100 series zero-turn mower.

The throttle cable can reportedly make contact with internal electric wiring, posing a fire hazard.

If you have one of these mowers, you should stop using it immediately and contact an authorized Kubota dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.

For more information including how to contact Kubota, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.