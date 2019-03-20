Kubota lawnmower recall information
A riding lawnmower is being recalled due to a fire hazard. Kubota is recalling it’s Z-100 series zero-turn mower.
The throttle cable can reportedly make contact with internal electric wiring, posing a fire hazard.
If you have one of these mowers, you should stop using it immediately and contact an authorized Kubota dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.
For more information including how to contact Kubota, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.