Police, TBI investigate suspicious death in Savannah

UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the victim as 50-year-old Jeffery Steven White. The TBI says they are assisting the Savannah Police Department in the death investigation.

Earlier story:

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Multiple agencies are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death outside a home in Savannah.

Savannah Police Chief Michael Pitts said officers are investigating a suspicious death outside a home on Youngs Lane in Savannah.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 24th Judicial District Task Force are also on scene.

Family members say a man was found dead outside his home Wednesday morning by his daughter who heard a loud bang and went to check on him.

The family didn’t want to share the man’s identity at this time. They said they are hoping for answers.

