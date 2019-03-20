Scattered Showers Will Increase This Afternoon

Weather Update: 9:00 AM Wednesday, March 20 —

After a cold start to the day we’re starting off this morning with quite a range of temperatures. Low 40s west towards the Mississippi, and upper 20s east towards the Tennessee River. A cold front is situated well north of the Tennessee valley this morning. Aloft we are largely situated in a zonal flow. As the morning wears on a sharp trough aloft will rotate ESE, this will deepen an area of low pressure located in Northern Illinois, and push a cold front at the surface east and and southeast into the Tennessee valley this afternoon. An area of showers will rotate eastward into the region by mid to late afternoon. Limited moisture and instability will keep showers generally moderate to perhaps briefly heavy. We’re looking at around one quarter inch of rain.

