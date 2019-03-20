Traffic Director/Sales Assistant — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, is seeking a Traffic Director/Sales Assistant. The ideal candidate must have the following qualifications:

– Exceptional organizational skills

– Able to perform well under pressure

– Proficient computer skills

– Be able to multi-task

The Traffic Director/Sales Assistant will produce the daily program log, manage traffic records and commercial inventory, assist local account executives and national rep firm as well as input commercial schedules. If you’re ready for a challenging career and can meet the criteria outlined above, please send your resume by 3/31/19 to:

Toni Hutch

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse St.

Jackson, Tennessee 38301

or email

ahutch@wbbjtv.com

Absolutely no phone calls

WBBJ is an equal opportunity employer.