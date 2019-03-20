Weatherbeeta saddle recall information

Before you get ready to ride your horse, you may want to check that saddle. Weatherbeeta is recalling one of its all-purpose riding saddles due to a fall hazard.

The recalled saddles were manufactured with screws that were too short, causing the girth of the saddle to detach from the tree of the saddle.

This recall includes 16 models of collegiate riding saddles, sold in black or brown leather or synthetic.

If you have one of these saddles, you should stop using it and contact Weatherbeeta for a free repair.

For more information including how to contact Weatherbeeta, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.