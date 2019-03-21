BREAKING: Victim’s wife, second suspect charged in death of Hardin Co. man

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people, including the victim’s wife, have now been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Wednesday in Savannah.

Elaina White, 38, and Christopher Mailhot, 21, are both in custody in connection with the Wednesday shooting death of White’s husband, 50-year-old Jeffery Steven White.

Mailhot is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy.

White is charged with criminal responsibility for first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy.

Jeffery White was found dead Wednesday morning outside his home on Youngs Lane. Family members said he was found by his daughter who heard a loud bang and went to check on him.

Mailhot and White are both being held in lieu of $2 million bond each.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.