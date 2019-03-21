Bryan Watson

WBBJ Staff,

 

 Bryan Watson of Paris
43
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Monday, March 18, 2019
Services to be announced later
July 30, 1975 in Chicago. IL
Buddy Watson, preceded and

Sandie (Bob) McCoy of Buchanan, TN
Fiancée’: Kim French of Paris, TN
Buddy (Daniella) Watson of Warrenville, IL

Kevin Watson of Park Ridge, IL
Aunt: Kathy Boyd of Paris, TN

Uncle: Rick (Carol) Watson of Paris, TN

Nieces: Tammy (James) Garner of Paris, TN

            Kim (Rick) Pevyhouse of Paris, TN

Plus numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from out of town.