Bryan Watson
|Bryan Watson of Paris
|43
|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
|Monday, March 18, 2019
|Services to be announced later
|July 30, 1975 in Chicago. IL
|Buddy Watson, preceded and
Sandie (Bob) McCoy of Buchanan, TN
|Fiancée’: Kim French of Paris, TN
|Buddy (Daniella) Watson of Warrenville, IL
Kevin Watson of Park Ridge, IL
|Aunt: Kathy Boyd of Paris, TN
Uncle: Rick (Carol) Watson of Paris, TN
Nieces: Tammy (James) Garner of Paris, TN
Kim (Rick) Pevyhouse of Paris, TN
Plus numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from out of town.