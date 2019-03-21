Helen McKinnon, age 91 passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Northbrooke Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Jackson, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home with Dr. Don Thrasher officiating. Burial to follow in the Belleview Cemetery. A visitation for the McKinnon family will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Bells Funeral Home from 12:00 AM until the service hour at 2:oo PM.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Gerald McKinnon; her parents: William and May Hutt Frame; one brother: James Frame; and one sister: Jean Holland.

Mrs. McKinnon is survived by three sons: Bobby McKinnon (Pornkamon) of Prattville, AL, Johny McKinnon (Michele) of Bells, TN and Albert McKinnon (Joy) of Henderson, TN; one daughter: Margaret Brown of Jackson, TN; her twin sister: Margaret Saunders of Kenilworth, England; four grandchildren and she leaves a legacy of eleven great-grandchildren.