Honda generator recall information

Honda is recalling 200,000 portable generators due to a fire and burn hazard.

Honda has received 19 reports of fuel leaking from the fuel valve of their EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EB2200i portable generators.

The portable generators were sold at Home Depot, authorized Honda Power Equipment dealers and other home improvement stores nationwide.

If you have one of these generators, you are urged to stop using it immediately and contact a local authorized Honda Power Equipment service dealer to schedule a free repair.

You can find more information about the recall at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.