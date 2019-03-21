LifeWay Christian Resources to close all 170 store locations

JACKSON, Tenn.– LifeWay Christian Resources will soon close all 170 of its stores, including the one in Jackson.

The Jackson branch is located near Union University’s campus.

“LifeWay is just a really good resource for us, it makes it easier for us to get our books, instead of having to go online and find them other places a lot of times. We can buy them used from LifeWay, and that saves us a lot of money,” said Union freshman Karley Hathcock.

The Nashville-based company will transition to online-only sales, meaning all brick-and-mortar stores will soon shut their doors.

The decision came after a decline in sales, according to research by The Parable Group.

“I feel really, really sad because I always like to go in and look at all the Union gear,” said Union senior Sam Shuster.

Union University says that the university is working on a solution to meet the students’ textbook needs and will keep them informed.

While the university creates a solution, students are now making plans for how to get their textbooks after the store’s closing.

“What I’m thinking about doing with my textbooks, since we can’t go buy them in the store, is probably ordering online, like using either Amazon or going to Barnes and Noble, stores like that,” Shuster said.

“Using online websites, like different things, eBay, things like that. Borrowing them from other students sometimes helps,” Hathcock said.