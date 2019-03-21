Marilyn A. Becker of Springville

83

McKenzie Healthcare & Rehab

Monday, March 18, 2019

Celebration of Life: 2:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019

McEvoy Funeral Home

Bro. Craig Peevyhouse

Memorial Cemetery

12:00-2:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019 prior to the service

February 24, 1936 in Heyworth, IL

Earl Tague and Irene Cox Tague, both preceded

Leland Max “Scorch” Becker, Married: January 30, 1960; Preceded: Sept. 8, 1994

Pamela K. Becker of Knoxville, TN Revita (James) Krezinski of Paris, TN Tammy O’Rourke of Paris, TN

Greg (Rose) Garren of Decatur, IL Bruce (Robin) Becker of Fairhope, AL Steve (Trish) Becker of Troy, TN

14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Four preceded

Marvon (Patsy) Tague of Decatur, IL Moe (Donna) Tague of Decatur, IL Eight preceded

Sister-in-law: Alberta Tague Special friend: Priscilla Dettmer