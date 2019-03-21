Marilyn A. Becker

 Marilyn A. Becker of Springville
83
McKenzie Healthcare & Rehab
Monday, March 18, 2019
Celebration of Life: 2:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019
McEvoy Funeral Home
Bro. Craig Peevyhouse
Memorial Cemetery
12:00-2:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019 prior to the service
February 24, 1936 in Heyworth, IL
Earl Tague and Irene Cox Tague, both preceded
Leland Max “Scorch” Becker, Married: January 30, 1960; Preceded: Sept. 8, 1994
Pamela K. Becker of Knoxville, TN

Revita (James) Krezinski of Paris, TN

Tammy O’Rourke of Paris, TN
Greg (Rose) Garren of Decatur, IL

Bruce  (Robin) Becker of Fairhope, AL

Steve (Trish) Becker of Troy, TN
14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Four preceded
Marvon (Patsy) Tague of Decatur, IL

Moe (Donna) Tague of Decatur, IL

Eight preceded
Sister-in-law: Alberta Tague

Special friend: Priscilla Dettmer
Marilyn loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and riding in the country.