Marilyn A. Becker
|Marilyn A. Becker of Springville
|83
|McKenzie Healthcare & Rehab
|Monday, March 18, 2019
|Celebration of Life: 2:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Bro. Craig Peevyhouse
|Memorial Cemetery
|12:00-2:00 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019 prior to the service
|February 24, 1936 in Heyworth, IL
|Earl Tague and Irene Cox Tague, both preceded
|Leland Max “Scorch” Becker, Married: January 30, 1960; Preceded: Sept. 8, 1994
|Pamela K. Becker of Knoxville, TN
Revita (James) Krezinski of Paris, TN
Tammy O’Rourke of Paris, TN
|Greg (Rose) Garren of Decatur, IL
Bruce (Robin) Becker of Fairhope, AL
Steve (Trish) Becker of Troy, TN
|14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
|Four preceded
|Marvon (Patsy) Tague of Decatur, IL
Moe (Donna) Tague of Decatur, IL
Eight preceded
|Sister-in-law: Alberta Tague
Special friend: Priscilla Dettmer
|Marilyn loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and riding in the country.