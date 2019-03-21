Mugshots : Madison County : 03/20/19 – 03/21/19

1/11 Nicole Hughes Shoplifting

2/11 April Valia Murry Possession of drug paraphernalia

3/11 Carondelet Baker Shoplifting

4/11 Chiquita Inoila Roe Failure to appear



5/11 Colton Shorter Violation of probation

6/11 Katon Crawford Theft over $1,000

7/11 Latifah Bufford Schedule VI drug violations, reckless driving

8/11 Robert Williams Failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/11 Rodrikus Gibbs Violation of probation

10/11 Tracy Starks Failure to appear

11/11 Zachary Oguin Violation of probation























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/20/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/21/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.