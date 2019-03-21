Mugshots : Madison County : 03/20/19 – 03/21/19 March 21, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/11Nicole Hughes Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11April Valia Murry Possession of drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Carondelet Baker Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Chiquita Inoila Roe Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Colton Shorter Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Katon Crawford Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Latifah Bufford Schedule VI drug violations, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Robert Williams Failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Rodrikus Gibbs Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Tracy Starks Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Zachary Oguin Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/20/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/21/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore