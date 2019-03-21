Near-Freezing for the Next Couple of Mornings

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday, March 21st

Sun and clouds have made for a much cooler day in West Tennessee with high temperatures barely in the upper 50s after we reached 66°F in Jackson yesterday. Warmer weather is on the way but a cold front will interrupt the warming trend early on next week.

TONIGHT

Clouds will slowly clear out overnight in West Tennessee making for another frigid cold start to Friday morning. Temperatures will begin in the lower to middle 30s at sunrise tomorrow with another frost likely.

Mostly sunny skies tomorrow will allow for warmer weather than we had today with temperatures expected to peak in the middle 60s. Light winds will provide a cool breeze from the northwest in the afternoon. We’ll continue to gradually get warmer over the next few days before a cold front comes into the area on Monday bringing scattered thunderstorms. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

