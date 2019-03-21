Sunny, But A Little Chilly

Weather Update: Thursday, March 21 —

We had a slightly warmer start to the morning today. thanks in part to the lingering cloud cover behind the departing rain showers. Clouds will decrease gradually through the rest of this morning. The main surface front is well south of West Tennessee, but the actual push of colder continental air is lagging behind. It however is set to arrive through late morning. Winds will shift from the currently WSW direction it is now, to NW. It will become a little breezy along with it as High Pressure settles into the area. May need the jacket all day if you plan to be outdors for an extended amount of time. We should still warm into the middle to upper 50s this afternoon though.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/moeshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell