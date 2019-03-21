Terry Lynn Stone

Graveside services for Terry Lynn Stone, 64, will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Shiloh Cemetery located on Hwy 423, McKenzie. The family will receive friends at the cemetery just before service time on Friday, March 22, 2019. Mr. Stone, an employee of Allegion Republic Doors and Frames, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his residence. He was born on March 10, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois to J.D. and Billy Jane Payne Stone and was raised in McKenzie by R.C. and Susie Ann Stone. He attended the Presbyterian Church USA in McKenzie as a child and young man. He was preceded in death by his parents and adoptive parents, his former wife and mother of his children Barbara Langley Stone, two sisters Patricia Stone and Sherry Stone Cleaver, and two brothers Richard Stone and Danny Stone.

Survivors include his daughters Amber (Dereck) Seavers of McKenzie, Terri (Chris) Warren of McKenzie, Patricia Stone of Trezevant, April (Josh) of Santa Cruz, California, and Brandy Bradford of Puryear, TN, two brothers Gaylon (Linda) Stone of Medina, TN and Steve (Susan) Stone of Oklahoma, 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visitwww.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.