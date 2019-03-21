Text messages reveal victim’s wife, MS man conspired to kill Hardin Co. man

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Two people are now behind bars after a shooting ending in death.

Wednesday, dozens of Jeffrey White’s family members were standing on the road, wondering what happened to their friend, their cousin and their father. Now, a day later, the pieces are starting to come together.

21-year-old Christopher Mailhot of Iuka, Mississippi and 38-year-old Elaina White are now facing charges in connection with the death 50-year-old Jeffery Steven White.

Court documents show that Elaina and Jeffery White lived at the same address on Youngs Lane.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with Elaina White Wednesday morning. She said she and her husband had been married 18 years, and she didn’t know what she was going to do.

At the home Wednesday, Elaina White was noticeably distraught, crying, making calls and hugging family.

Court documents say text messages between Mailhot and Elaina White confirm a plan to kill her husband.

Mailhot admitted to TBI agents Wednesday that he shot Jeffrey White.

Court documents say Savannah police found Jeffery White dead from apparent gunshot wounds to his back and head.

Mailhot is charged with first-degree murder and criminal responsibility to commit first-degree murder.

Elaina White is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and criminal responsibility to commit first-degree murder.

White and Mailhot are currently held at the Hardin County Jail in lieu of 2 million dollars bond each.