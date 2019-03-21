US Marshals seek suspect in Hardin Co. fire station burglary

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals are asking the public to help locate a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a rural fire station.

Jeremy Harvey, 41, of Hardin County is wanted in connection with a February burglary at the Hookers Bend Volunteer Fire Hall, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Harvey is known to frequent the Saltillo and Milledgeville areas in Hardin County and the Lexington area in Henderson County, according to the release.

He is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes standing around five feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds.

Marshals say Harvey is also known to frequently wear denim overalls.

Anyone with information about Harvey is urged to call U.S. Marshals at 731-427-4661. A cash reward is being offered and all calls are confidential.