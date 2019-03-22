2 face felony meth charges after search of Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two men face multiple charges after investigators reportedly found a felony amount of methamphetamine during a search of a Jackson apartment.

Jerry Mallard and Jonathan Robertson were both inside the apartment in the 200 block of Campbell Street during the search, which took place around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics.

Officers reported finding a felony amount of methamphetamine, a shotgun, and drug paraphernalia including syringes, pipes and spoons containing narcotic residue.

Mallard and Robertson have both previously been convicted of felonies and are prohibited from possessing guns, the release says.

Both men are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding this case or other drug activity is urged to contact Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics at 731-424-6485, Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477) or your local law enforcement agency.