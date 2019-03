Children’s globes are being recalled due to a fire and burn hazard. Thousands of Little Experimenter 3-in-1 World children’s globes are included in the recall.

The globe’s internal wires can reportedly short out and overheat. The globes were sold online on Amazon and eBay.

Bulk Unlimited has received two reports of the globe overheating with one igniting. No injuries have been reported.

If you have purchased one of these globes, you are urged to take the item away from children and contact Bulk Unlimited to receive a free replacement.

For more information, including how to contact the company, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.