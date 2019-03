HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man has been charged in connection with an incident last weekend involving ATVs and dirt bikes in downtown Nashville.

Lemarcus Walker, 32, of Toone is charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of an injury crash, according to a news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The charges stem from a March 16 incident in which dozens of ATVs and dirt bikes illegally rushed Broadway in downtown Nashville in front of Bridgestone Arena.

Police say Walker was driving an ATV when he popped a wheelie, lost control, struck a car and was thrown off the ATV, injuring his arm.

As Walker was on the ground, a pickup truck arrived and several people loaded the ATV into the truck bed, the release says.

A police department helicopter spotted the truck with the ATV in the bed and directed ground units to stop it.

Walker was a passenger in the truck, which was driven by a woman from Florida, according to the release. Walker denied being involved in the hit-and-run, and he and the driver of the truck were released.

Police say the driver of the car later identified Walker from a photo lineup.

Walker surrendered for booking on Thursday and was released after posting a $2,000 bond.