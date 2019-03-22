Jackson attorney appears in court, accused of taking client’s money, aggravated assault, reckless driving

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson attorney becomes a suspect once again.

Jackson attorney Angela Hopson faced a judge Friday after her arrest Thursday.

Hopson is accused of taking more than $1,000 from a client late last year.

“We want to plead not guilty,” Alex Camp, Hopson’s attorney, said in court.

Court documents say a local bail bonding company hired Hopson to file a petition in McNairy County so the company could practice there.

Court documents say Hopson was paid $1500 to file the petition in November, but when a company employee asked that Hopson give him his money back, Hopson declined.

Court documents say Hopson told the employee earlier this year that she had used that money for her own benefit and had never gotten the bonding permit.

Hopson is also charged with aggravated assault and reckless driving after a crash on Highway 412 in December 2017.

Court documents say a Bethel Springs man was seriously injured in that crash.

The trial on those charges is scheduled for September 23.

Records also show that Hopson’s law license was suspended for 30 days with a two-year probation period following that time after the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility found that she had failed to maintain contact with a client in custody.

In the courtroom Friday, Hopson’s attorneys waived the formal arraignment.

A $1,000 bond was set.

Hopson has been released from custody.

Her attorney, Alex Camp, says Hopson is scheduled to return to court May 2 for a preliminary hearing.