Mugshots : Madison County : 03/21/19 – 03/22/19

1/16 Cody Kulikowski Violation of probation

2/16 Angela Hopson Theft over $1,000

3/16 Barbra Edwards Shoplifting

4/16 Charles Smith Failure to appear



5/16 George Person Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/16 Gregory Hines Violation of probation

7/16 Jarmal Avery Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/16 Jonathan Kinnie Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/16 Mark Sweat Aggravated assault

10/16 Marquez Dowling Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/16 Navell Winningham Theft

12/16 Nico Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/16 Robert Barham Aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, failure to comply

14/16 Sarah Benson Theft under $999, failure to appear

15/16 Terry Buckingham Possession of methamphetamine

16/16 Tierra Thomas Criminal impersonation

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/21/19 and 7 a.m. on 03/22/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.