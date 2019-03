HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed one person is dead and another injured after an apparent home invasion near Middleton.

According to the TBI, 31-year-old Deon Turner was killed and a female was seriously injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

