ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is kindergarten teacher Lisa Smith of Adamsville Elementary School. She’s been a teacher for nine years.

Lisa Smith has always been passionate about being able to shape the minds of young students.

“With this age group, they’re just so loving and they’re so willing to learn, so that makes my job a lot easier,” Smith said.

She says it’s her love for younger children that will make her want to stay in the classroom for years to come.

“To me you should go into it only because you have a passion for it, because these kids really deserve the best from you,” Smith said.

Smith will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in April, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.