A Great Start To Our Weekend

Weather Update – 9:46 a.m. – Saturday, March 23rd

Sunny skies brought plenty of high temperatures into the middle 60s today! Many of you may be going south for Spring Break next week! Most of the southeast should stay dry until early next week with scattered showers ahead of a cold front coming through on Sunday and Monday.

TODAY

A mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 60’s and light southeast winds.

Warmer weather and continued sunshine is forecast for Saturday but a cold front will come into the region on Sunday bringing scattered showers to West Tennessee. We may encounter a few thunderstorms from Sunday night into Monday morning, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

