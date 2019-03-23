Family finds closure after learning new information about missing family member

JACKSON, Tenn. – After more than half a century of questions, a local family finds peace.

Tanya Johnson and her family now have answers to questions they have had for more than 60 years. Those answers are about their missing loved one, Corporal Benjamin White Scott who passed away in 1951.

“So anxious because I wanted to know what happened to him and now I know,” said Johnson. “I can’t believe some o the things he has endured but I am thankful he is in heaven with his mom now.”

After learning information about her great uncle, Johnson says the answers has brought closure to her and her family.

“I feel at peace,” said Johnson. “My grandmother searched for many years and years and when she passed away I took over the search. Just finally having closure just makes me feel absolutely amazing.”

Members with the military casualty were able to provide information for the family that brought peace to them and tears to Johnson’s eyes.

“Every body has been praying and I know that those prayers have been answered because we are bringing him home,” said Johnson.

Scott will finally make his journey home to Tennessee from Hawaii, while the family is making funeral arrangements.