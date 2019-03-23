Scholarship pageant brings out West Tennessee talent

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. – On Saturday night, the Jackson, Tennessee alumnae chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority gave contestants an opportunity to change their life.

“We have singing, dramatic monologues, and dance going on. Among other things, among other talents,” said President of the chapter, Tawanika McKinney.

As part of the 2019 Miss Bronze of West Tennessee Scholarship Pageant, the sorority will be rewarding scholarship money to the winners of the event.

“The Jackson, Tennessee alumnae chapter [has] awarded over $250,000 of scholarships right back here in this community. Tonight we’ll award over $9,000 dollars in scholarships,” said McKinney.

There was added significance to tonight’s festivities. This was the 59th iteration of the pageant, and it started at 6:13 P.M. precisely–a reference to the sorority’s founding in 1913.

Erika Jackson has a relative competing in the pageant–she brought up how important this money can be for the contestants.

“Without scholarships, our kids–some of them probably wouldn’t be in school, in college,” said Jackson.

McKinney says that the pageant is a small sample of how the sorority helps the community.

“We are a public service organization committed to giving back, and improving our communities. This is just one facet of how we give back.”

The sorority will also hold an art expo and a health fair later this year.