Jackson Cub Scouts celebrate induction into BSA

JACKSON, Tenn. — In Malesus, the Boy Scouts of America held a special ceremony.

Pack 18 held what is called the “Blue and Gold Crossover Ceremony.”

The event marks the induction of Cub Scouts into the Boy Scouts, typically around the time the boys start middle school.

The inductees each receive a special arrow and learn about the duties they will uphold as a Boy Scout.

According to the district director, there are over 1,200 scouts in the West Tennessee area.